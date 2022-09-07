Esther Lee McHardy passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
Esther is survived by her daughter, Vanessa E. Brown and husband Roger; two sons, Stanton F. McHardy and wife Melanie and Robert S. McHardy and wife Tabby; ten grandchildren, Hanna K. Schramm and husband Andy, Deann Hooper and husband Carlton James, Hunter Brown and wife Peyton, Drew Lindemann and wife Mariah, Thecla Cokinos and husband Kyle, Skylar McHardy, Winter McHardy, Ryan McHardy, Dylan McHardy and Greyson McHardy; and four great-grandchildren Kinsley A. Schramm, Paisley Hooper, Cannon Hooper and Emeline Lindemann; and her son-in-law Andrew Lindemann and wife Jeanine. Esther was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Ella Reimann, her husband Robert S. McHardy and her daughter Cassandra K. Lindemann.
Esther was born in San Antonio, Texas on January 13, 1929 to Herbert and Ella Reimann. She was raised in San Antonio and attended school at Incarnate Word. She and her late husband Bob McHardy attended University of Colorado in Greeley, where they both completed Master’s degrees. After returning to Texas, Esther and Bob eventually settled on a farm outside of Bracken, Texas. Esther was a dedicated teacher and educator of young children for over 30 years at Walzem Elementary in San Antonio. Esther and Bob retired on Padre Island and spent many happy years walking the beach and spending time with family and friends.
Esther (“Gigi”) loved cooking, gardening, playing bridge and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gigi will be missed by so many, we wish her everlasting rest and peace in her Lord’s arms and we thank her for the loving family she raised and all of the wonderful memories we have.
A memorial service will be held in the chapel at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in New Braunfels (777 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels, TX 78130) on September 13th, 2022, at 4 pm.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church New Braunfels or to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the McHardy family.
