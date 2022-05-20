Estela C. Aguirre of New Braunfels passed away at her home surrounded by Familia on May 15, 2022, at the age of 90.
Estela always seemed to live each day to its fullest sharing a conversation, story, and/or laugh with anyone. She was a Strong, Persistent, Stern, but at the same time Gentle, Loving, Serene, Humorous, and Charismatic Woman who regardless of many obstacles in her Journey through Life continued to keep her Familia close. She enjoyed many types of music including Tejano, Country, Christian, but had a love for old school Mexican Rancheras. She loved telling stories to which some of them didn’t seem to have any end to them making one think “I guess I better sit down”. Many of her son’s friends called her “Mom” and so it was with her grandkids’ friends calling her “Gramma” welcoming and loving everyone as if they were her own.
Estela was born on July 13, 1931, in the rural area of Medina County to David Casillas and Victoria Cruz Casillas. She fell in love and began her marriage on January 23, 1954, to Frank Aguirre Sr., moving to New Braunfels to start her Journey with five well behaved sons which turned into a Tree of Life from there with many grandkids, great-grandkids, and great-great grandkids experiencing 5 Generations before moving on to join her husband Frank and many others.
Estela was preceded in death by her husband Frank Aguirre Sr, son Frank Aguirre Jr, father David Casillas, mother Victoria Cruz Casillas, brothers, Nicolas, Robert, David, and Richard. Sisters Margaret C. Valdez, Teresa C. Guzman, Victoria C. Valadez, and Antonia (Beatrice) C. Gonzalez. She is survived by brother, Macario Casillas, sister, Lydia C. Salazar, sons Valentine (Rose Ann), Edward, Clay, and Jerry (Jana), grandkids Julie Sunshine Sargent (James), Monica Gonzalez (Jay), Isaac Aguirre (Veronica), Gabriel Aguirre, Rachel Sigala (David), Audrey Aguirre, Chris Aguirre (Belinda), Kim Lopez (Daniel), and Ashley Aguirre along with 25 great-grandkids and 5 great-great-grandkids.
Visitation is scheduled for Monday, May 23rd, 5:30-8:00pm with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00pm at Holy Family Church, 245 S. Hidalgo, New Braunfels. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, May 24th, 10:00 am at Holy Family Church. Burial will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio on Thursday, May 26th at 9:30 am. Pallbearers will be Isaac Aguirre, Paul Anthony Gonzalez, Isaiah Saldivar, Malakai Saenz, Elijah Lopez, Aiden Hernandez, and Brandon Sargent (Gage Phillips and Gabriel Aguirre as substitutes).
Arrangements in care of Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, Texas.
