Ernest Kyle Gruene Jr. of New Braunfels, TX passed away on 6/13/2022 at the age of 90.
For those who knew him, they would say he passed too young as he represented a strength for his family even through his final days. For him, such a defining part of his life was that which he shared with his dear departed wife, Etheleen, who he now joins.
He was known by all as a strong character who was never afraid to say his opinion or offer guidance. He devoted himself to both his family and his country. After graduating from Texas A&M, he served proudly in Vietnam and Korea. He attained rank of Lieutenant Colonel, earning several medals across his career. His contributions included working at the Pentagon, jump master ranger infantry green beret, special forces and commanding officer in Korea, and as a ROTC high school teacher.
He is survived by his children Annette Gay and Kurt Gruene and preceded in death by Shane Gruene and Bobi Gruene. He is preceded in death by his wife, Etheleen Gruene. He was “Opa” to 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service to celebrate his life.
Memorials may be given to the America Cancer Society.
Graveside services with full Military honors will be held Thursday June 30, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Comal Cemetery.
