Ernest “Ernie” Mendez was called home to Jesus on September 6, 2022, at the age of 84, at his home in New Braunfels, TX, after a long and courageous battle with a serious medical condition.
Ernie was born in Cuero, Texas, on February 6, 1938 to Andres and Benilde Mendez. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brother Santiago Mendez, sister Guadalupe Smith, and son Michael Mendez. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Jeanie; daughter Carolyn Stalter and son-in-law Gary, Jupiter, FL; son John Mendez and fiancé Mary Passmore, San Antonio, TX; daughter Elizabeth Murphy and son-in-law Meredith, Round Rock, TX; and daughter Shana Seibert and son-in-law Michael, New Braunfels, TX.
“Poppi” adored his 7 grandchildren: Gary, Jr. and Katy Stalter, Brittany Mendez, Nolan and Bryce Murphy, and Jamie and Henry Seibert.
Ernie is also survived by sister Benita Hernandez and brother-in-law Robert Hernandez, Pasadena, TX; sister Andrea Alejandro and brother-in-law Ramon, Robstown, TX; sister RosaLinda Ortegon and brother-in-law Daniel, Corpus Christi, TX; sister-in-law Margarita Mendez, Robstown, TX; and brother-in-law Frank Smith, Robstown, TX; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
After graduating from high school, Ernie joined the United States Air Force, in which he served for 9 years. After moving to New Braunfels in 1983, he and Jeanie continued to dedicate their lives to their family – never missing an opportunity to take them fishing and coach or cheer on his children’s sport teams.
Ernie’s favorite quote was “I’m excellent, but I’m going to get better,” and this was certainly evidenced in his commitment to his Catholic faith. Beginning in his childhood, Ernie’s trips to the San Juan Basilica became a tradition and continued into his adult life, always bringing his family. Ernie was an active member of the New Braunfels community, serving in many organizations, such as the Knights of Columbus, Lions Club, and the Volunteer Fire Department. Ernie was an active member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church for more than 25 years. In 2007, he was ordained a Deacon and continued to serve the church. Ernie had the honor of officiating baptisms, weddings, and funerals for numerous family members.
A public visitation and rosary for Ernie will be held Thursday, September 15 beginning at 5:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, New Braunfels, TX 78130. A Holy Mass with Air Force honors will occur Friday, September 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, New Braunfels, TX 78130. A committal service will occur at a later date.
Though Ernie will be deeply missed by his family, they take comfort in knowing that in his final days he was at peace and prepared to meet his Lord and Savior.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School or Hope Hospice.
