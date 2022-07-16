Eric Keith Shumway was born to Larry and Karen Shubert Shumway on January 11, 1984, in Arlington, Texas. He passed from this life on June 11, 2022, in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 38. The Shumway family moved to New Braunfels in 1995. Eric was a member of the Unicorn Soccer team and graduated from New Braunfels High School in 2002.
Eric is survived by his parents, Larry and Karen Shumway of New Braunfels; sisters, Stephanie Gamble and husband, Brian of New Braunfels and Jennifer Veal and husband, Richard of Charlotte, NC; nieces & nephews, Bossley, Madelyn and Maris Gamble, Rhodes Veal and Baby Boy Veal who is expected; uncle, Daniel Shubert and wife, Christine of Germany; aunt, Judy Shubert of Ft. Worth; cousins, Amy Shubert, Mackenzie Shubert, Kimberly Thompson and husband, Jett, John Thompson and Maria Shubert; godparents, Robert and Susan Yarger, and numerous other relatives and dear friends. His grandparents, Mary and Keith Shubert and Mary Van and Stanley Shumway, preceded him in death.
Eric attended San Antonio College and Austin Community College. Eric’s love for the Lord and his family was abundant. He also had a love of animals, gardening, and cooking.
A celebration of life and a funeral mass will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church on July 23, 2022, at 11am with a reception following in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church or to Camp Capers Episcopal Diocese of West Texas/San Antonio.
