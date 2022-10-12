Emmie Joann Kronkosky

January 17, 1935 - October 5, 2022
Emmie Kronkosky, age 87, passed away peacefully in Houston on October 5, 2022 after a brief illness. Emmie (Emma) Joann Harz was born on January 17, 1935 in Boerne, Texas, to Herbert and Edna Harz. She grew up in this small German heritage town in the Hill Country. She is a fifth-generation of Boerne and is the youngest of four children including: Maxine Selma Meckel, Dorothy Lee Sueltenfuss, and Raye Janice Peter. Emmie attended elementary and high school in Boerne and graduated in 1952. After high school she attended San Antonio College and worked for the Texas Highway Department. She married Preston Conrad Kronkosky of New Braunfels, Texas on August 15, 1959 and became a full-time homemaker and mother to their three children: Mark, Brittan, and Tamara. Emmie and Preston moved to Austin, Texas in 1966 where she was a founding and active member of St. Theresa Catholic Church and the Balcones Hills Women’s Club.
Emmie is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Preston Conrad Kronkosky; her sister Raye Janice “Ikey” Peter; children Mark Anthony Kronkosky and wife Cynthia, Brittan Troy Kronkosky and wife Suzette, Tamara Diane Hodgson and husband Robert; grandchildren Chad Ewert Kronkosky and wife Taylor, Blake Conrad Kronkosky and wife Julie, Ryan Matthew Hodgson and fiancé Erin Oleksak, Alan Jacob Hodgson, Leonardo Lorenz Kronkosky; great-grandchildren Ellis Grace Kronkosky, Killian Conrad Kronkosky, Isabella Jo Kronkosky, and Hunter Austin Hodgson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Emmie’s name to the charity of your choice.
Visitation will be held at Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home, 5416 Parkcrest Drive, in Austin on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 6 PM. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Austin on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 10 AM. Following the Mass, Emmie will be laid to rest at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery.