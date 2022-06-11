Ellen Y. “Bonnie” Bass

July 25, 1930 - May 31, 2022
Bonnie left our world to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 6:25 am after multiple battles with cancer and lung disease. She was born to Albert Herring and Frances Heavenor on July 25, 1930. She was 91 years 10 months and 6 days. Her goal was to outlive her mom’s 97 years but she fell a little short. She will be returned to Florida to be placed with her loving husband at Brangus Naval Station mausoleum as soon as it can be scheduled. She was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Frances, sister, Mildred and her loving husband of 67-½ years Herbert Bass. They traveled the world during his 30 year tenure in the Air Force. Bonnie leaves behind three daughters, Donna Duffy (Bob), Lyn Gruen, and Bobbie Brandenburg (Barry). Grandchildren - Shannon Moore (Kenny), Kevin Duffy (Shannon), Yvonne Estrada (Erik), Brian Brandenburg (Martha), Bradley Brandenburg (Sharon). Great grandchildren- Tanner Garcia ( Aly Compton), Sydney Garcia (Dana), Natalie Slippen, Kelly Brandenburg (Sergio Pina),Timothy Melendez, Madison Taylor, Hailie Brandenburg, Kodey Brandenburg, Makayla Brandenburg (Kaleb Kistner), Kenyon Brandenburg, Ashley Sanchez, Jeremy Annuzio (Karen) and great great grandkids, Alexander and Alayniana Pina, Kaidence Sanchez, Anthony Annuzio, and baby Kinleigh Kistner on the way. We would like to thank Hope Hospice for all their loving and kind care in her final weeks. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Hope Hospice or one of your choice. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
