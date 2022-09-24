Ellen Beatrice (Hobson) Leffler 71, of New Braunfels, TX. Died Friday September 16, 2022 at her home suddenly and unexpectedly.
She was born in Providence, RI. On February 16, 1951. A daughter of the late George and Hellen Hobson. She was raised on a farm in Connecticut, and later in life married the love of her life, a Saylor, Bill. Where they traveled and lived in many destinations and later found HOME in New Braunfels Texas. Ellen has held several jobs throughout her life, the last being Shipley’s Donuts on Hwy 46. Where she loved working, she loved her co-workers and regular patrons as family and friends.
She loved to love on others. She loved helping anyone and everyone. She loved doing crafts. She loved decorating for the holidays. She loved decorating her home. She loved dogs, especially her two Lucky and Britta. She loved and adored her husband, children, grandchildren, and friends. She loved and enjoyed family quality time and she will be remembered for her beautiful manicured nails, all her fabulous rings, necklaces, but most of all her sweetness, kindness, heart of gold, and the most beautiful smiles that just brighten anyone’s day and soul.
She is survived by her husband William (Bill) H. Leffler II, marriage of 40 years, of New Braunfles, TX.; her two brothers George Hobson and Jim Hobson. She is also survived by her three children, Karen Colburn of Portland, ME., Ronald (Ronnie) Colburn of York, PA. and Amy Lynn Parks (Colburn) of New Braunfels, TX.; grandchildren, Ashley, Teya, Makiya, Elijah, Austin, Kendra, Holly, Makaila, Keonna, and Amiyah. She also leaves great grandchildren, McKenzie, Hayden, Carter as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a brief 30 minute ceremony at her gravesite at Fort Sam Houston Texas on Saturday, 15 October, at 1pm, section 59.
Followed by a memorial/celebration of life gathering, same day, 15 Oct. at 3-8pm, at the Parks residence, 2210 Pinot Blanc, New Braunfels, TX.
Flowers, Gifts and donations can be sent to 2210 Pinot Blanc, New Braunfels, TX 78132 or donations can be sent to Paypal @Amy554 or Cashapp $BlessedParks100. All monetary donations will go to the financial cost of her services.
Our family would like to thank you for all the love and support we have received in this difficult time.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Leffler family.
