Ellashay Marie, 14, was carried away by her Angels at Dell Children’s Hospital in Austin on Monday, August 1, 2022. She was born on September 25, 2007 in New Braunfels. She is the daughter of Mischelle and Valarie Aleman and Martin.
In addition to her parents, Ella is survived by her Grandparents Alfred and Lora Cortez Jr., Martin and Isabel Torres, Edward Aleman, and Gloria Palacios. Great Grandparents Alfred and Rosie Cortez Sr., Sharon Humphries, Marshall and Norma Mendez, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Ella will also be missed by Jordan, her beloved Dachshund.
On June 5th, Ella participated in the 8th Annual Beautifully Loved Fashion Show for her first time, where she was primped and pampered and escorted by her cousin “D“ down the runway.
Ella was a “callejera”. She enjoyed exploring new places and going on adventures to Schliterbahn, Morgan’s Wonderland, movies, and her latest and greatest adventure of all was her Make-A-Wish trip to Disney World, Universal Studios and SeaWorld in Florida. We will cherish all the memories that we hold close to our hearts.
Ella was greeted with open arms into heaven by her “Aunt Sha”, her sister McKay and many more loving Angels.
The family would like to thank all staff at Dell Children’s in Austin, her PCP Dr. Ismaela Gomez, Thrive staff and Home Health Nurses Marie Suarez and Sarah McAllister, Jessica Mack, Norma and many more loving devoted nurses throughout the years.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Tree of Life Church with a Funeral Service to begin at 1:00 PM. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
Commented