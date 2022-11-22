Elizabeth A. (“Libby”) Slavin, age 85, passed away on November 13, 2022, in New Braunfels, Texas. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she was with her children when she passed peacefully.
Libby was born March 5, 1937, in Houston, Texas, to Jacob O. Balzer and Polly Barrow Balzer. She attended Lamar High School and later earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. Upon graduation she returned to Houston, Texas, where she began a career in retail at Foley’s downtown flagship. In 1959, she met the love of her life, John M. “Jack” Slavin. They were married in Houston on September 16, 1960, where they remained to raise their family. In 1995, Jack and Libby moved to New Braunfels where for years they happily entertained family, friends, children and grandchildren at their “river house” on the Guadalupe River. In 2013, they moved to their apartment above Landa Park in the Pinnacle at Eden Hill.
As a devoted wife, mother and friend, Libby was loved and respected. She was adventurous, creative and artistic, and loved to collect antiques. She was proud of her Texas roots and embodied the strength of her German heritage.
Libby is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack and her brother James “Jim” Balzer. She is survived by her daughter Ellen Slavin of Houston; son Andrew (“Andy”) Slavin and his wife Stephanie of Atlanta; and grandsons Cameron Slavin and Connor Slavin.
A memorial service will be held after the upcoming holiday season at a time and location to be determined.
The family requests that memorial gifts be made to Hope Hospice, 611 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, Texas 78130.