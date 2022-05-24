Elaine Voigt Deering

New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. SSE winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.