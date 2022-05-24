Elaine Voigt Deering passed away on May 19, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 11am in Ted Dickey West Funeral Home, Dallas; committal service will be on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 11am in Lone Oak Cemetery, New Braunfels. View full obituary at www.teddickeywestfuneral.com.
