May 10, 1950 - October 21, 2022
Edward Orrin Leibl, 72, of Canyon Lake, Texas, passed away at Canyon Lake, Texas on Friday, October 21, 2022. He was born on May 10, 1950, in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Grant and Bernice (Onserud) Leibl.
Ed was a dedicated family man who loved his sons and wife. He was a decorated veteran of two tours in the Vietnam War. He was an A & P flight mechanic for a number of years. Later he graduated from UTSA with a degree in computer science. He helped manage the Institute for the Advancement of Science Institutes with Carol. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Carolene; sons, Shawn Edward Leibl, Justin Edward Leibl (Abby), and Andrew Joseph Leibl; grandchildren, Kailyn Leibl, Lauryn Leibl, Jade Leibl, Isla Harper Leibl, Robert Castillo, and Emery Castillo; sisters, Gloria Bellamy (Billy), Betsy Parker(David), and Marie Escobar(Michael).
A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home at Canyon Lake in Sattler, Texas. A funeral service will be held November 4, 2022, at 10:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Crane’s Mill Baptist Cemetery at Canyon Lake followed by a celebration of life at our home 431 Deer Meadows, Canyon Lake, TX 78133
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Red Cross (https://www.redcross.org/donate/memorial-donations.html/)
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com