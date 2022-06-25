Edward Carl “Ed” Mullins Jr. of Canyon Lake, TX passed away on June 21, 2022 at the age of 87 in New Braunfels, TX. He was born on November 27, 1934 in San Antonio, TX to Edward Carl Sr. and Beryl (Wheeler) Mullins. He married his wife Dorothy on February 7, 1953.
Ed joined the USAF at the age of 17 and served in Korea. After leaving the military he worked in sales until returning to the love of his life Law Enforcement. He served Comal County as a Deputy for several years before becoming a Constable for Precinct 4. After retiring he did all kinds of jobs from long haul trucking to working at Brookshire Brothers groceries until he was 85 years old. He always loved to work hard and stay busy.
He is preceded in death by his son in law Tito Vidaurri and by his best friend and dog Bear.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Dorothy White Mullins. His sister Ida Huntoon and by his children, Edward C Mullins III, Virginia “Ginger” M Vidaurri, Michael L Mullins (wife Michelle). By his grandchildren Dana Parlett (husband Lester), Lauren Mullins (fiance Gerad), Crystal Rolle (husband BJ), Colby Mullins, Tiffany Pena (husband Will) and Alona Mullins and nine great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Oakwood Baptist Church in New Braunfels, TX on June 30th, 2022 at 10:00 am with a service to follow at 11:00 am. Burial will be at 2:00 pm at Cranes Mill Cemetery in Startzville, TX.
The family is requesting donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.
