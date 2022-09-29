Beloved mother, aunt, and sister Edith Arlene Pietsch heartbreakingly passed September 17th, 2022 in Ennis, TX at the age of 61.
A labor and delivery nurse of almost 40 years, Edith loved traveling with her family, scrapbooking, quilting, and cooking way too much food for her friends.
Edith was the second of three daughters to a cattle ranching, beekeeping father and nurse mother and was born in Houston, TX in 1961. She played Tennis in high school and once rode in the Texas State Fair.
Edith lived in Alaska for 16 years where she had two children who she loved to take camping. She returned to New Braunfels in 2006 and was a member of the community, volunteering every year at the county fair and Wurstfest.
She is Predeceased by her father Arlen William Pietsch, mother Josephine Elizabeth Pietsch, and younger sister Eleanor Grace Pietsch. She is survived by her two children Austinn and Mckenzi Pruneda, her former husband Michael Pruneda, her older sister Elizabeth Pietsch, and her two nephews Tyler and Colton Rauch.
Visitation will be at Lux Funeral Home Friday 9/30 and Saturday 10/1 between 5pm and 9pm.
No memorial service has been planned for this time. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
