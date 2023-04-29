Eddie Luna passed away at home on April 21, 2023.
He was born on January 25, 1957, in Fentress, TX to Gavino Luna and Soila Reyna.
For the last 25 years, he was employed as a framer in the house construction business. He took pride in his work and enjoyed going to work every day.
He had 6 children. Eddie “Rocky” Luna, Roxanne Luna, Sylvia Landeros, Priscilla Luna, Eddie Luna, Gavino Luna, grand-children, and a great-grandchild.
Eddie is preceded in death by his son, Rocky, and his father Gavino Luna.
He is survived by his mother, Soila Reyna (of San Jose, CA), siblings include Sylvia Guerrero (Roy), Elvira Cooper, Diana Luna, Gavino Luna, Jr. (Teresa), and Selina Contreras (Alfonso) of Madera, CA.
Eddie enjoyed conversing with people and had many friends who visited him often. He loved music and sang along with his favorite songs. He knew all the words. He was grateful that he had 66 years to enjoy his life.