Earl Ray Jahnsen was born May 14th, 1934, in San Antonio, Texas, to Henry G. and Mary Helen (Stahl) Jahnsen. He passed into the care of his Heavenly Father on July 19, 2022. He was 88.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mary Jahnsen and all his siblings. Brothers: Clarence Jahnsen, Melvin Jahnsen, Robert Jahnsen and Albert Jahnsen. Sisters: Henrietta Kallies, Iona Jahnsen, Estelle McRoberts, and daughter-in-law Janet Kneupper Jahnsen.
He is survived by his wife of sixty eight years, Zada Bremer Jahnsen and two sons, David Lee Jahnsen of Bulverde, and James Lloyd Jahnsen and his wife Mary Jane Jahnsen, of Bulverde and three granddaughters, Alyssa Lybrand and spouse Forrest Lybrand, Emery Bost and spouse Brittian Bost and Audrie Ramirez and spouse Josh Ramirez. Two great-grandchildren, Emma Bost and Charles Harding Bost. Also, three sisters-in-law: Betty Jahnsen of New Braunfels, Gladys Jahnsen of Bastrop and Beatrice Jahnsen of Cuero and brother-in-law Darwin Bremer and spouse Connie Bremer of Bulverde and numerous nieces and nephews.
Earl’s early childhood was spent on the Stahl family farm in Denhawken, Texas. Later the family moved to a farm in McQueeney, Texas. Earl attended grade school there and high school in Seguin, Texas. Earl enlisted in the US Airforce 1953 and married Zada Bremer of Bulverde in December of 1953 in New Braunfels. They moved to Harlingen, Texas and Earl was named Harlingen AFB’s Airman of the month in 1955.
In 1957 Earl and Zada moved to the family ranch in Bulverde. He had a lifelong passion for working on aircraft. He began his career in the Airforce and then to the private sector overseeing maintenance for Saturn (Germany), Braniff Airlines (Dallas, Austin, Corpus, San Antonio), Dee Howard and Dalfort (San Antonio).
In the fall of 1982, he opened Earl’s Automotive, and later constructed the Krause House Theatre, home of S.T.A.G.E. Inc. in Bulverde. He was an avid weekend rancher. The family ranch in Bulverde is still home to his favorite herd of registered Belted Gallaway cattle.
Earl was a member of Cross Lutheran Church of New Braunfels since 1958. He served on the Bulverde Optimist Club Board of Directors since its charter in 1976. He was selected as the Bulverde Optimist Club’s Optimist of the Year in 1978 and again in 1983. He also served on the Board of Directors for the Bulverde Community Center and S.T.A.G.E. Inc, a non-profit community theatre. In 1997, Earl received the St. Genesius Award from S.T.A.G.E. Inc. In 2016 Earl and Zada received the American Association of Community Theatres National David C. Bryant Outstanding Service Award for significant, valuable and lasting service to community theatre.
Earl could always be counted on and was up for any new project……he started lots of projects. Most of those projects involved people. Earl collected folks; many just needed some “good old Earl wisdom”. He always had a story and just enjoyed a good visit. He will always be remembered for his love for family, the ranch, its livestock, and the people he impacted.
When dementia set in, the ranch was no longer a safe place for this “bigger than life Texas tall tale”, he finished out this earthly life at Franklin Park in Stone Oak. The family wishes to express appreciation for the care provided by Franklin Park and Kindred Hospice of San Antonio. He said they took good care of him there. We are thankful he is enjoying the best in the Lord’s presence.
The burial will be private in the family cemetery near the ranch in Bulverde. Pallbearers will be William Jahnsen, Michael Kallies, Tom Jahnsen, Ted Golsch, Josh Ramirez, and Brittain Bost.
A public memorial reception will be at Krause House Theatre at 1300 Bulverde Rd, Bulverde, TX 78163 at 4:00 p.m. on August 6, 2022.
Charitable donations may be made to Cross Lutheran Church of New Braunfels, S.T.A.G.E. Endowment Fund of Bulverde, The Jahnsen Family Foundation (for college scholarships) , or any other nonprofit charity of your choice.
