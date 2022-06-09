Dr. E.M. “Buddy” Perkins was born Jan 16, 1946 in San Antonio, Texas. He attended Jefferson High School, then received his doctorate with honors from Texas Chiropractic College in 1976. Buddy and Gloria enjoyed 54 years of love and devotion, many of which they worked together in his chiropractic clinic. Buddy devoted 38 years to helping his patients feel better and enjoy healthier lives, which brought him great joy and gained him many loyal patients and friends in the New Braunfels area. His greatest service, however, was spent in dedication to God. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and loved nothing more than studying and talking about God’s word. Buddy departed this life peacefully, with his sweetheart by his side, on May 21, 2022. His legacy continues through his family and the many people he inspired by his Godly example and devotion to helping others. He is survived by his wife, Gloria; sons Rod and wife Vicki, and Craig and wife Christy; and numerous grandchildren.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man dies on Canyon Lake while wearing personal flotation device
- Continental set to ramp up hiring for new $110M facility in New Braunfels
- Andrew Kim stepping down as Comal ISD superintendent
- No charges for those accused of damage at New Braunfels High
- Woman arrested after man shot, wounded in Bulverde area RV park
- Houston-area man dies after trying to swim to shore on Canyon Lake
- A mystery tombstone at Hidalgo Panteon
- Where have all the fireflies gone?
- San Antonio man arrested after pursuit into New Braunfels
- One drowned, two more hospitalized after separate Canyon Lake incidents
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented