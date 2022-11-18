A beloved father and sports enthusiast, Douglas S. Campbell passed away on November 3, 2022. Doug was born on January 1, 1966, to Fred and LaVilla Campbell in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He spent his childhood days in New Braunfels, Texas, was a proud New Braunfels Unicorn, and received a bachelor’s degree in Marketing from St. Mary’s University.
While at St. Mary’s, Doug was a 3-time letterman and scholarship athlete on the Rattlers Baseball Team. Besides creating the best life-long friendships, one of his proudest collegiate moments is when this team earned the title of Conference Champions 3-times during his career. After college, Doug’s love of sports continued as he worked for many years at the San Antonio Missions Baseball Club as an Assistant General Manager. Following this, he served as an Internal Wholesaler at The Capital Group, and in the Commercial Property and Casualty division at Brown & Brown Insurance.
Doug loved to cook, play golf, and is survived by his 3 loving children, Hailey, Jessica, and Carter Campbell of San Antonio, Texas that were his complete world. He was the kids’ biggest cheerleader and enjoyed every performance, competition, or game.
He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and LaVilla Campbell.
The family would like to graciously thank the MD Anderson Cancer Center, Texas Oncology, and all of the wonderful doctors and nurses at Methodist Hospital.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas. A Procession will follow to Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
May Doug’s memory be a blessing for all. At the family’s request, please make memorial contributions to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
