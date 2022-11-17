Douglas Gordon Hightower went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Gordon, as most people knew him, was 76 years old. He was born Lampasas, TX on August 28, 1946, to Arl and Beth (Patterson) Hightower.
Gordon grew up in Lometa, TX and graduated from Lometa High School in 1964.
Gordon then went on to attend Southwest Texas State University, which is where he met his wife Dora Tillotson Hightower. They were married in July of 1966 and celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary in 2022.
After Gordon and Dora married, he began working at Ford Motor Credit Company. He worked there almost ten years, when the Lord called him into full time ministry. By this time, both of their daughters had been born and started school. Melissa was nine and Kathy was six when the family moved to Fort Worth, TX so that Gordon could attend Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.
Gordon graduated in 1980 and accepted his first full time ministry job with First Baptist Krum. Gordon was the lead pastor here for four years. He helped grow and expand many new ministries and he helped facilitate the growth of the church’s staff as well.
From here Gordon and his family accepted a call to be lead pastor at First Baptist Church Canyon Lake. Gordon was the pastor at this church for 22 years. Many lives were touched and changed during his years of ministry at Canyon Lake. One of his accomplishments while at FBC Canyon Lake was facilitating the building of a new sanctuary . Another one was being actively involved in disaster relief with the floods in the Canyon Lake area.
In 2006, Gordon felt led to move to Vidor, Texas to work for Nehemiah’s Vision, a nonprofit, faith-based organization that helped rebuild homes that had been destroyed after Hurricane Rita. He continued to work for this organization for 5 years. He helped fix or rebuild many homes and shared the love of Christ while he was doing so.
In 2011, The Gordon and Dora moved to New Braunfels, Texas to be closer to family. Gordon served on staff at First Baptist New Braunfels as Pastoral Care Minister for six years. During this time, he continued to love people and meet the needs of many.
Gordon “retired” in 2017 but continued to minister in many facets. He had a jail ministry, helped raise funds and pack items for Haiti, he helped many homeless/jobless people. Gordon knew how to get things done and was never afraid to ask others to help him in his ministries. One of Gordon’s favorite sayings originated from James 4:2, If you were around him very long, you would have heard him say “You have not, because you ask not.”
Gordon is survived by his wife, Dora (Tillotson) Hightower, his daughter Melissa Ranson, his daughter and her husband Kathy and David Rakowitz, his grandchildren: Kelsie Jo Ranson, Reed Ranson (his wife Taylor), Jill Ranson, Claire Weeks (her husband J.J.), Kalin Scheevel (her husband Drew), Camille Abel (her husband Gus), and his great grandchildren Gauge and Ryan Ranson. He is also survived by brother William Hightower (his wife Patricia).
Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19th, at FBC New Braunfels at 10:30 am. The family requests in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in his memory to The Southern Baptist of Texas Disaster Relief Fund.