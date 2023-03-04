Dorothy Louise Anthony, age 90, of Canyon Lake, Texas, passed away on February 21, 2023. Beloved Wife to Maurice “Gene” Anthony of 71 years, Dorothy was a wonderful mother to five children and favorite Nana to 33 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Lux Funeral Home, 1254 N. Business Ih 35, New Braunfels, TX 78130, from 5:00pm - 8:00pm. Funeral Services will be Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, 206 Flintstone Dr, Canyon Lake, Texas at 11:00am. Burial to follow at Cranes Mill Cemetery in Canyon Lake, Texas.
Donations may be made in Dorothy Anthony’s name to the following organizations and are very appreciated by her family; The Foundation for the Society of Former FBI Agents, https://socxfbi.org/SFSA/SFSA/FoundationPages/ ; Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, canyonlakeumc.org.