Dorothy Jean (Preusser) Snider passed away on December 9th, 2022 at home, surrounded by her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her mother Viola (Turner) Preusser and her father Egon Preusser. She left behind her loving husband of 60+ years Donald A Snider, daughters Leslie (Snider) Krause- husband Jerry Krause, Tracey (Snider) Slough- husband Mike Slough, adopted by family daughter Nicole Hall, sister Catherine Olden-husband Steve. She cherished her grand kids Stephen Tomlin, Amber Krausc, Sara Slough, and Jon Slough and great grand daughter Raelyn Slough. She will be greatly missed by friends and family. A private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, her family asks for any donations to go to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels.