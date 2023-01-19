Dorothy Jean (Preusser) Snider passed away on December 9th, 2022 at home, surrounded by her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her mother Viola (Turner) Preusser and her father Egon Preusser. She left behind her loving husband of 60+ years Donald A Snider, daughters Leslie (Snider) Krause- husband Jerry Krause, Tracey (Snider) Slough- husband Mike Slough, adopted by family daughter Nicole Hall, sister Catherine Olden-husband Steve. She cherished her grand kids Stephen Tomlin, Amber Krausc, Sara Slough, and Jon Slough and great grand daughter Raelyn Slough. She will be greatly missed by friends and family. A private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, her family asks for any donations to go to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- NBPD: New Braunfels High School lockdown is being lifted
- Pour Haus in New Braunfels celebrates 10 years with new rooftop patio bar
- Police seeking info on missing New Braunfels 16-year-old girl
- SOPHIENBURG: 1881 aerial map showed off the best of New Braunfels
- Teen killed by self-inflicted gunshot while fleeing New Braunfels police, authorities say
- Pink Warrior Advocates’ Haas of New Braunfels named 2022 Distinguished Young Leader
- New Braunfels Housing Authority coping with inflation as it looks to aid even more locals
- Comal ISD considering possible bond package worth $588M
- HONORING THE DREAM: New Braunfels MLK Association holds 8th annual march
- CRRC of Canyon Lake cuts ribbon on brand new playground