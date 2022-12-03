Doris Mae Acker, age 93, of New Braunfels passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. She was born June 18, 1929, in Seguin to Valentine August Bormann and Ella Marie Bartoskewitz. She graduated from Navarro High School as Valedictorian in 1945. Doris married her beloved Clinton Eugene Acker on November 18, 1947, at St. James Catholic Church in Seguin. Before her death, she lived a full life that included retiring from Guadalupe Gas. She also worked at Landa Park running the putt putt golf course for many years. Doris had a love of many things, but her passion was genealogy. She enjoyed going to cemeteries to identify ancestors and had a general love of tracing the family’s history. Doris was a member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, the Comal County Garden Club, the French Legation, Friends of the Guadalupe River, New Braunfels Genealogy, and the Sophenburg Museum. Her life was centered around her church, family, friends, and community.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents Valentine Bormann and Ella Bartoskewitz Bormann; her sister Bernice Baese (George); her sister Adeline Laechelin (Harley); her brother Elroy Bormann; and her son Darryl Gene Acker.
Doris is survived by her daughter Georgia Acker Doerr and husband Michael; son Glenn Acker; and son Chris Acker and wife Stephanie. Her grandchildren include Brett Doerr and wife Christy, Shelley Acker, Lauren Doerr Bludeau and husband Joe, Ryan Acker and wife Megan, Kristie Acker Bernal and husband Joe, Celeste Acker Lund and husband Justin, Bridger Acker and wife Crystal, Madison Acker Hogue, and husband Sam. She is also survived by 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson and numerous other family members all of whom thought the world of her.
Visitation and rosary will be held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, beginning at 5pm with Rosary at 6pm at Doeppenschmidt Funeral home located at 189 S. Seguin Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130, visitation will end at 8pm. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church located at 386 N. Castell Avenue, New Braunfels, TX. A reception to follow in St. Mary’s Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that donations be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School.
