Dorella Pearl Neuse Colbert went to be with the Lord on July 12, 2022. Born to Erno and Valentine Neuse on December 23rd, 1947, Dorella enjoyed her childhood growing up in New Braunfels. She played clarinet in the NBHS Mighty Unicorn Band, where she graduated Class of ‘66. After high school she attended business school in Austin, where she met the love of her life, Anthony ‘Tony’ Colbert. After a short courtship they married and moved to Coronado, California, while Tony served in the Navy. Afterward they moved back to Austin, then Waco, and finally Fort Worth, where she raised her two sons, Luke and Ethan. While in Fort Worth she worked in security for General Dynamics, working closely with the Royal Australian Air Force and Government. In 1998 she returned to New Braunfels and opened a bed and breakfast, Dorella’s Kleine Gasthaus, while also working in the Special Education department of NBISD. Dorella always kept busy and was part of many organizations, from PTA to Hermann Sons to Daughters of the Republic of Texas. She loved the water, dancing, singing, good food, conversations with friends, but most importantly she loved Jesus. Her faith defined her and guided her throughout her life. She is survived by her son Luke and Jennifer and their sons Damian, Xander, and Ezra, as well as her son Ethan and Angelica and their sons Jacob and Dustin, and many, MANY friends across Texas, the country, and even the world. A service will be held at First Protestant Church in New Braunfels on Saturday, July 23rd, at 11:00. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels or to First Protestant Church.
Most Popular
Articles
- I-35 to be dividing line for the 2 high schools in New Braunfels Independent School District
- Blaze torches New Braunfels home in Guadalupe County
- Naval Academy midshipman from New Braunfels dies after fall from Chilean waterfall
- Canyon Lake man found guilty on child porn charges
- William “Mark” Crayton
- Eric Keith Shumway
- Comal ISD launches search for district’s next superintendent
- Angie H. Kiesling
- Tommy Ortiz
- Joey Rodriguez
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented