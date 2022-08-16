Dora Alicia Medina, 75, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on Wednesday August 10, 2022 at the Christus Santa Rosa Hospital New Braunfels. She was born to Juan T. Morales and Maria Cardenas Morales on July 13, 1947 in New Braunfels Texas.
Dora, was a Loving mother of 3 children, amazing grandmother/great grandmother, as she adored them more than anything in this world. She was also a Devoted wife to her Late Husband Genaro Medina Sr. To know Dora was to love Dora. She was “Everyone’s favorite Tia” she could put a smile on anyone’s face with her playful and sassy attitude, as her sense of humor was like no other. Dora loved Being with her family. She enjoyed listening to Tejano Music, watching her Lifetime Movies on TV, and on good days you could catch her buying her lottery tickets all around town. She also wouldn’t miss a Cowboys or Spurs game. We will forever cherish every moment we were blessed to have shared with you Mom, Love you. Juntos Para Siempre.
She is survived by daughter, Sylvia Johnson; son, Genaro Medina, Jr. and wife Liz and son, Adam Medina, all of New Braunfels; grandchildren, Stephen Johnson and wife Tiffany, Joseph Medina, Sarah Medina, and Ashley Medina and fiancé Mason Davis,; great grandchildren, Kayden Rodriguez and Tori Johnson; brothers, Richard Morales, Jesse Morales, David Morales, Edward Morales and Robert Morales; sisters, Oralia “Lali” Martinez, Christina Vargas, Eva Cardenas; Linda Perez, and Olga Garcia; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Genaro, Sr.; brothers, John, Rogelio; sisters, Enedina Soliz, Grace Velasquez, Estella Flores, and Anna Teran.
Public Visitation will begin 5:00 PM Wednesday at Zoeller Funeral Home with a Rosary to be Recited at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue Thursday morning at the funeral home and continue until 1:30 PM when the service departs in procession to the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 2:00 PM Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial to follow in Comal Cemetery.
