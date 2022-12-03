Donald Dailey Bishop went to be with the Lord 21 November 2022. He was born in 1937 in New Braunfels to Dailey and Evilee Bishop. During high school they moved to Beaumont where he met the love of his life and future wife, Esther. They were married for 68 years. After graduating from Lamar University, Don worked for GTE for 20+ years living in various towns throughout Texas, the majority of them in Henderson. He then made a career jump and worked in the investment industry. He and Esther moved to Killeen, TX where he ran an Edward Jones office until retiring in 2005. They then moved to New Braunfels and lived for 17 years. He loved family, and many summers were spent with family and extended family members at their home in New Braunfels.
Don became an avid tennis player while living in Henderson and could often be found on the courts. He and Esther loved to travel, rode the Orient Express, and visited countries around the world, including Kenya, Greece, and China. He was also very interested in history and later combined his love of history and travel by attending centennial remembrances of WWI in England.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sami Devillier, and daughter Cindy Beach. He is survived by his wife, son Bryan (Carol), his son-in-law Robert Beach, grandchildren Allison and Dailey Beach, David and Kristen Bishop, and sister Carol Ann Galloway.
A Graveside service was held at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in New Braunfels, Texas at 2:30 PM Monday, 28 November.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels, 611 N. Walnut Ave, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
