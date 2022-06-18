December 24, 1940 ~ June 13, 2022
Don Wayne Wehring, 81, died Monday, June 13, 2022 at PAM Health Specialty Hospital of New Braunfels, TX. He was born on December 24, 1940 in Houston to Fred Wehring, Sr. and Annie Chaloupka. He is preceded in death by his father, mother and brother, Fred Wehring, Jr. He is survived by wife Patti Wehring (nee Imhoff), son Brad Wehring and his wife Laurie Wehring, daughter Tricia Wehring, as well as his granddaughters, Liesl and Mia, all of New Braunfels. Don grew up in New Braunfels and graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1959. He attended Colorado State University and graduated from Texas State University in 1965 with a Bachelors in Business Administration. He owned Wehring Firestone in Universal City and then went on to retire as a financial planner. He was a long-time member and served as president of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. In recent years, he spent his time volunteering for the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce’s RAP Council as well as on the New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Board. The family will be holding a private family-only ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
