Don McIntosh, born on March 1, 1939, passed away peacefully, December 13, 2022, in his home surrounded by family and friends. Don was a beloved son, brother, husband, Papa and friend. Don is survived by his children, Tim Bolton, Troy Bolton, Donnie McIntosh, Terrie Bolton, Connie Smith, Danita Mason, Billie Jean Olmstead, Debbie Pierotti, and Laurel McIntosh. 24 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
Everyone who knew Don felt his big heart and giving nature. Don was a man of values and always put his family first. He was a true cowboy. Don was always quick to give a smile, make you laugh, offer a helping hand, and welcome you to his home. Don and his late wife, Darlene loved to entertain and surround themselves with family and friends. It was quite common to drive up to their house and see cars and trucks lining the street. There were always people there and everyone was family whether born into it or invited in. Don spent his years serving his community and running several successful businesses including, McIntosh Construction, Bulverde Hardware, and the development of Faithville Park. In his last year of life, Don lived it to the fullest. He spent time traveling, visiting with family and friends, and finding companionship with an old friend, Stella. Don now rests peacefully in the arms of Jesus alongside his wife of 52 years, Darlene McIntosh. A celebration of his life will be held at the Tree of Life Church in New Braunfels on Tuesday, December 20, 2023, at 12pm. We would love to welcome all who can attend. If you would like to send flowers to the family, please send to The Tree of Life Church at 5513 IH-35 South, New Braunfels, TX. 78132. Don will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and community.
A Letter to Papa:
To our Cowboy, the greatest of all time and one who will be remembered from deep within our souls.
Don was a legendary cowboy. From his hat to his boots, he embodied that Texas charm and southern hospitality. He never knew a stranger. Papa would befriend everyone that he met and moments later invite them in for a hot cup of coffee by the sofa, or a glass of red wine on the porch. So many wonderful conversations and relationships started around those two simple places on the ranch. One of his favorite things was to have friends and family at the house for holidays, birthdays, and dinners. He would make up any excuse to gather everyone together. He was a grand storyteller, he knew how to say a good joke or two, and he was always ready for a good time.
That was Don, that was Dad, that was Papa. The charmer, the entertainer, the BBQ grill master, the do anything for you kind of man. Don was the best papa and father with more kids, grandkids, and great grandkids than he could probably count.... he always needed Nana to help him keep track of it all.
Right now, he’s probably got that big papa smile on his face, because today, he gets the best seat with the best view looking down on all the ones he loves. That was his happy place, surrounded by family, laughing, watching the kids play, just sitting in his recliner taking it all in. So today we smile as we remember his beautiful smile. A smile that said everything without saying anything. A smile that’s now greeted by his bride Darlene, in heaven, together again at last.
So, as we remember Don McIntosh, our wonderful papa, we say thank you. Thank you, Papa, for being there for us and being a man that touched so many lives. You will be deeply missed, and we love you.