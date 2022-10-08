Dolores “Dee” Carvalho, 92, of New Braunfels, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2022. She was born September 24, 1930, in New Bedford, MA to Antonio and Nazareth Mendes.
Dolores grew up on a farm in Westport, MA, attending Westport High School and graduating in 1948. She enjoyed playing softball and dancing, where she met the love of her life, Luis M. Carvalho and married on August 29, 1953 at St. George’s Church in North Dartmouth, MA.
After marriage, she lived with her husband and started their family in Meriden, CT, then moved to White Rock, New Mexico, back to CT and settling in Bristol, RI. She retired in 1991 after working many years for Old Stone Bank in Bristol, RI. Moving to New Braunfels, TX, she resided here until her passing.
An active church member of St. Peter and Paul Church, Dee also enjoyed her family and friend gatherings, cooking/baking, watching her soap opera and the Boston Red Sox; analyzing both with her sister. She adored spending time with her beloved 4 year old great-grandson, Elijah.
She is survived by her sister, Irene Arruda of Westport, MA, daughters, Elaine Murphy and her husband, Joe of Tampa, FL, Marie Carvalho of Palm Beach, FL, Susan McClughan and her husband Joe of McQueeney, TX; grandchildren Chris and Ryan Murphy, Taylor-Rae Carvalho, Brittany Koenning and her husband Stefan; and great-grandchild Elijah Koenning as well as several cousins.
The family is kindly asking donations in honor of Dolores be made to the St. Peter and Paul Church in New Braunfels.
A visitation will be held on October 12, 2022 at the Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home from 5 PM – 6 PM, followed by a rosary at 6:00 PM.
A Funeral Mass for Dolores will be held on October 13, 2022 at 10 AM, at the St. Peter and Paul Church in New Braunfels with mausoleum burial to follow at St, Peter and Paul cemetery.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home 189 N. Seguin Ave. New Braunfels, Texas 78130