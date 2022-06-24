Diana Jean Ninneman (nee Koch), beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at her home in New Braunfels surrounded by her loving family. She was 84 years old.
She was born March 1, 1938, to Alton and Ella Koch. She lived her entire life in New Braunfels and was a graduate of New Braunfels High School.
She married Kenneth Forra Ninneman on April 20, 1955. He preceded her in death on April 16, 2010.
Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, including her four children and their spouses, 11 grandchildren and their spouses and 16 great-grandchildren. She hosted supper every Sunday evening in the home on South Hickory where she had lived since 1956. Christmas Eve celebrations were a highlight of the year with as many as 40 people filling the house with love and laughter.
She loved the annual family trips to the coast and traveling to Wisconsin to visit family and was always ready to do a little gambling in Las Vegas or Kinder, La.
She was a member of Grace Church New Braunfels.
She worked in the Accounting Department at McKenna Hospital, which later became Christus Hospital New Braunfels, for 47 years.
She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Dennis and Kathie Ninneman, Duane and Tammy Ninneman, Darren Ninneman and Nita Kessler and DeAnn and Truman Pugh; 11 grandchildren, Elizabeth (Sam) Embry, John Ninneman, Brandon (Sara) Ninneman, Megan (Rey) Gonzales, Derek (Alex) Ninneman, Drew (Danielle) Ninneman, Dana (John) Gonzales, Dalton (Brittany Thomas) Blang, Carly (Tristan) Wallace, Carli Noel Pugh and Cameron Pugh; and 16 great-grandchildren, Ella Embry, Lola, Logan, Lincoln and Ledger Ninneman, Katelyn and Kasen Gonzales, Dean and Blake Ninneman, Nathan and Faylee Shea, Hunter, Kylii and Arabella Gonzales, Daphne Ninneman and Hunter Mihalkovitz.
She is also survived by brother-in-law Dean (Arlene) Ninneman; sisters-in-law Beverly (Arden) Gaffney and Ellen Fry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons as listed above.
The family would like to express its thanks to the Heart of Texas Hospice staff for its loving care during the last weeks of her life.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel and will resume from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Grace Church, 3240 FM 725 in New Braunfels, with the funeral service beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Comal Cemetery. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
