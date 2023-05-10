Dennis Paul Reininger sadly stopped talking shop, collecting tools, and buying car parts Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the age of 72.
His loving wife, Joyce, gave him 54 years of marriage and they were blessed with two amazing daughters, Ginger and Melissa. Ginger is married to Jason Montague, the son he always wanted. His grandkids, Kevin (McKenna), Ashleigh, Katelyn, and Emma, imagine Opa in a heavenly recliner watching football with his dog, Indy. Others might argue the lifelong gear head is drag racing his dream car.
Dennis was born on September 2, 1950, in New Braunfels, Texas, to parents Doris Elizabeth (Kirst) and Terrance Paul Reininger. He grew up raising his fair share of hell with siblings Terry (Bonnie), Larry (Loni), Sharon (Gilbert, at peace), Ed (Karen), Theresa (John), and Allen. He’ll be greatly missed by the whole big family and many friends.
All are invited to a memorial service in his honor at Zoeller Funeral Home on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at the 7TEN Activity Center located at 710 Landa Street.
Flowers can be sent to Zoeller Funeral Home, and donations can be made in Dennis’ name to the American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org or a charity of your choice.