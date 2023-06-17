Dennis Lynn Kraft, a beloved husband, son, brother, stepfather, and grandfather went home to our Heavenly Father on May 26, 2023, at the age of 57.
Lynn, as he was known to those who loved him, was born on September 9, 1965, in New Braunfels to Dennis N. Kraft and Judy Cleveland Kraft.
Lynn graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1982 and attended TSTC in Waco, TX.
On May 28, 2011, he married his loving wife of 12 years, Grace C. Perez. Lynn loved his wife dearly and did his best to make sure he kept her laughing and happy.
Lynn had a loving, compassionate spirit. He loved to make those around him laugh with his wittiness and dry humor. Lynn was a dog lover; he had several dogs through the years, and they all held a special place in his heart.
Lynn loved playing golf and going fishing at the coast. He was an avid lover of music, movies, and sports; especially his Superbowl Champions the Kansas City Chiefs.
Lynn is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Norman and Agnes Kraft, maternal grandmother that he loved and adored Josephine William Long, his mother-in-law who held a special place in his heart Juana C. Perez, his sister-in-law Teresa Leal, and his loving dog, companion, and best friend Kaci Mae.
Lynn is survived by his loving wife Grace P. Kraft; stepchildren, Jennifer Trigo (Tony), Edward Gonzales Jr. (Roxanne), Natasha Gonzales (Denny), Felix Gonzales, Trey Gonzales (Bianey); step-grandchildren, Autiana Trigo, Nathanial Rios, Jayden Gonzales, Alexa Gonzales, and Ezra Knox; his companion and best friend to the end Marlei Mae; his parents Dennis and Judy Kraft; sister Debra K. Kraft; Uncle and Aunt John and Sandy Cleveland; sisters-in-law, Belinda Alvarez (Doming), Rachel Perez, Delia Perez; brother-in-law Ernest Perez (Elizabeth); numerous nieces and nephews; other loving family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 10:00 am at Oakwood Baptist Church, 2154 TX-337 Loop, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society, 3353 Morningside Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
In lieu of fresh flowers, the family would like plants.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.