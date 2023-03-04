Dennis A. (Butch) Wegner

Our Beloved Father Dennis A. Wegner, who was born and raised in New Braunfels, TX passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 14, 2022 at the age of 95. He was born to Otto and Erna Wegner in 1927. He was preceded in death by his beautiful and beloved wife of 48 years, Sylvia Wegner, in 2009, and his sweet canine companion, Ginger, in 2020. In addition, he was predeceased by his brothers - Kermit, Milton, Emmett, and Edmond “Sonny” Wegner, and sister, Sydonia Rompel - all from New Braunfels, TX.
He loved being outdoors, and would often be found tending to his garden and land. He enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout his life and often spoke about his trip to Alaska. He loved music and was an avid fan of watching classic TV Westerns - especially Gunsmoke and Rawhide.
Dennis was a hardworking District Sales Manager for many decades with the Wayne Bull Auto Parts Company, and continued to work in the auto parts industry until retirement.
Dennis is survived by his sister, Doris Brandt (Clinton Brandt) of New Braunfels, his three daughters, Robin Wegner (Ken Dudgale) of Sandy, UT, Paula Ellis of Seguin, TX, and Arleen E. Cross-Malzone (Wayne Malzone) of San Antonio, TX; as well as nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.