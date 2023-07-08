Denise Lee Bykowski, 43, of New Braunfels, passed away on June 25, 2023 surrounded by her family. Denise was born in San Antonio, Texas on June 10, 1980, to Bruce and Dawn Bykowski.
Denise, a loving mother of Elizabeth “Betty” O’Neal, was a teacher for over 10 years and most recently began her own photography business (a passion she had all her life) as well as publishing her first book. In addition to photography, Denise’s other true joys were music, river floats, Monkey Island, softball, spending time with her family, friends, and mostly her daughter, Betty. She was always one of the brightest lights at any event. She had a passion for life and was always upbeat. Denise loved to make everything exciting and was a “salt of the earth” kind of gal. Not only was she a fun sister, a wonderful daughter, and a great friend; but mostly she was an amazing mother and Aunt.
Denise is survived by her daughter Betty, her brothers Chris (Darcy), Bryan (Mindy), stepbrother Ryan, father Bruce (Bridget), nieces Quinn, Brylie, Emma, Lucy; and many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. A “Celebration of Life” ceremony will be held on July 16, 2023, at Sophie’s Gasthaus, in New Braunfels. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Denise’s gofundme page (https://www.gofundme.com/f/denise-bykowski-memorial) which will be used for the purchase of a park bench through the city of New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department.