Della Mae Pantermuehl went to the be with the Lord on July 24, 2022 at the age of 88. She was born on November 20,1933 to Harry and Ida (Koepp) Schmidt in the farming community of Clear Springs, Guadalupe County, Texas.
Preceding her death was her husband Leroy “Hooks” Pantermuehl, a daughter Karen Pantermuehl, her parents, a brother and a sister-in-law Elmo and Olga Schmidt, and a sister Lola Kreusel.
Della is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Bobby J. and Kathy Pantermuehl.By 5 grandchildren Joseph Cantu, Gaberial Cantu and friend Sara, Dawn Vital, Erin (Ernest III) Surman, Casey (Kyle) Lewis. 8 great grandchildren Blake (Katie) and Randy (Selena) Cantu, Cole and Conner Vital, Justin Cantu, Kylie and Jackson Surman, Parker Lewis. Her great-great grandchildren Zayne Cantu, Cornelia and Aizen Cantu. Her children were her greatest joy. She was so proud of each one and was always happy to see them. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She worked for Naegelin’s Bakery for over 37 years and they (Todd and Ross Granzin) were like family to her. She enjoyed working with her many dear friends.
She was a member of Grace Church, Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary, and the Order of the Sons of Hermann #21.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday September 3, 2022 @ 10:00AM at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 TX-46, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions may make them to Grace Church of New Braunfels, 3240 FM725, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
