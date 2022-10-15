Deborah Kemp Boldt, age 70, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, in San Antonio, Tx. Born on April 22, 1952, to Truett Rex Kemp and Virginia Lehr in San Angelo, Tx. She was a Kinesiology professor at The University of Texas San Antonio for 27 years. To know Debby was to love her. She was and always will be an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, teacher, and friend. Preceded in death by, parents, Virginia and Truett Rex Kemp. Survived by husband, Jesse Reininger; daughters, Jordan Waldrip (Tommy), Jenna Charlton; grandchildren, Brooks Waldrip, Truett Waldrip, James Charlton, Trenton Charlton, Taryn Drollinger; sister, DeAun Woosley (Jim); nieces and nephews, Amy Pesek, Aaron Kizer, Blake Boldt and Kara Minarcik; along with numerous grand nieces and nephews that she loved very much.
MEMORIAL SERVICE WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2022, 10:00 A.M. PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH, RECEPTION TO FOLLOW.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Deborah K. Boldt Scholarship in Kinesiology, https://giving.utsa.edu/hcap; Mail to: Attn: Deborah or “Debby” Boldt, Kinesiology, The University of Texas at San Antonio, One UTSA Circle, San Antonio, TX 78249. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH 2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 – (210) 495-8221.