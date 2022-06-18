Deacon Raymond M. Ybarra, 71, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind a legacy of faith, love, and family.
Raymond was a native of New Braunfels, TX where he was born on October 16, 1950. He graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1969 and was a proud member of the Unicorn track team. He went on to marry the love of his life, Alicia C. Ybarra, on November 29, 1970 and raised three wonderful children. Raymond and Alicia recently celebrated being married for 51 years.
Raymond always knew he would be called to serve the Lord ever since he was a young Alter Server at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in New Braunfels, TX. He was ordained as a Deacon in the Catholic Church in 1990 and served the Lord for 32 years. He served as Deacon at Our Lady of Perpetual Help for 15 years, Holy Family Catholic Church for 12 years, and St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church for 5 years. He enjoyed performing baptisms, quinceañeras, and weddings. He met so many wonderful people that helped and encouraged him along the way.
He lived life to the fullest and was always ready for a new adventure at the drop of a hat. He loved to travel all over the world to experience the different cultures and ways of living. Some of his favorite vacation spots were San Diego, California, and Playa Del Carmen in Mexico. He especially loved taking people on pilgrimages to Monterey, Mexico over Thanksgiving weekend. Many people still have fond memories of those trips. He loved horses, rodeos, watching horse races on TV and visiting race tracks across the country. His favorite color was orange and he enjoyed cheering on the UT Longhorns.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Virginia Ybarra, as well as his brother, Rudy Ybarra Sr. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Alicia C. Ybarra, his three children, Christina Ybarra, Angie Rae Cantu (husband: Raul Cantu), Danny Ray Ybarra (wife: Julissa Vela Ybarra) his five grandchildren; whom he adored Jaren, Aubrey Rae, Caleb, Corey Cantu, and Gianna Ybarra, sister Carol Farias (husband: Wally Farias), sister in law Alicia M. Ybarra, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, loving family members, his church friends, and his beloved fur baby Bella.
Pallbearers include: Jaren Cantu, Caleb Cantu, Corey Cantu, Henry Ybarra, Lito Chavarria, and Ernie Silva. Honorary pallbearer will be Gilbert Vargas.
We would like to thank Embrace Hospice, especially nurse Tracy Canamar, for all their loving and kind care in his last weeks. We would also like to thank friends and family who called and came to visit. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Embrace Hospice.
Visitations will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, beginning at 5pm until 9pm. A Rosary will be recited at 7pm that evening. The Funeral Mass will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 10am.
Commented