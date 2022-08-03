David Ozuna, 71, of Cibolo, formerly of Uvalde, died on July 11, 2022, from heart complications at Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels.
Visitation is set from 8 a.m. to noon on Aug. 4 at Schertz Funeral Home, 2217 Farm to Market Road 3009. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road in San Antonio.
He was born on Dec. 14, 1950, in Uvalde to Juanita (Rodriguez) and Fidel Ozuna, and grew up in Uvalde.
He was a Vietnam War veteran who served in the U.S. Army. Afterward, he spent 41 years in the medical field as an X-Ray technician.
He is survived by his wife, Nettie Ozuna of Cibolo; three brothers, Jesus Ozuna and wife, Stella, of Seguin, Juan Ozuna of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Alejandro Ozuna and wife, Maria, of San Antonio; two sisters, Alicia Ortiz and husband, Raul, of Watauga, and Maria Elena Garza and husband, Pete, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and many nephews, nieces, and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Ruby Jalife.
