On the 17th of May 2022, David L. Myers of Dayton, Ohio passed away at the age of 88.
David was born to James and Doris Myers in Dayton, Ohio. In June 1953, David married Margaret Gross and together they raised 8 children. He served his country proudly for 23 years in the United States Air Force, retiring honorably as a Senior Master Sergeant. During his service, he was stationed in Ohio, Japan, Alabama, Okinawa and Texas. After retiring from the Air Force, the family settled in San Antonio, Texas, where David began a career with USAA.
David retired from USAA as Senior Vice President of Manpower and Management Engineering after 17 years. He and Margaret relocated to Kingsbury, Texas so he could try his hand at ranching with a 70-acre ranch that included cattle, horses and chickens. After leaving Kingsbury, David and Margaret settled in New Braunfels, Texas, fell in love with the community and have called it home ever since.
David’s hobbies included competitive roller skating, woodworking, watching golf and playing dominoes. David was an avid bowler, competing in a Traveling Bowling League, coaching the Canyon High School Bowling Team and bowling a perfect 300 game. He was known for his dry sense of humor and incredible sarcasm, which many of his children and grandchildren have inherited.
David is preceded in death by his parents, James and Doris, his daughter-in-law, Cathy, and his granddaughters, Chrissy, Erin and Emily. David is survived by his wife, Margaret, his children, Linda, Kathy (Ira), David, James (Trudy), Robert (Lynn), Thomas (Brandi), Patricia and Susan (Scott), 24 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
A public viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, May 24th, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and a public Rosary will be held from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels. A public funeral service is scheduled at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022 at 10:00 am with public burial services to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in San Antonio. Please feel free to join the family at a reception at Saints Peter and Paul following the burial services.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that those so inclined, to make donations in David’s memory to Communities In Schools of South Central Texas, http://www.cis-sct.org/, where his daughter, Susan, and several of his grandchildren have worked with at-risk youth for the past 28 years.
Commented