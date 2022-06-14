David L. Bittner, 56, of Seguin, Texas passed away on April 27, 2022 in Seguin. David is preceded in death by his parents Norbert and Margaret (Chamrad) Bittner. He is survived by his sister, Nancy Bittner of New Braunfels.
David attended Canyon High School and was employed by H.E.B. in Seguin for 33 years.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels. A chapel service will be held on June 15, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lone Oak Cemetery.
