David Franklin Higgerson of Canyon Lake, TX entered heaven on July 8 at 1:02 am. David was 82 years old.
David was born December 19,1940 in New Madrid, MO and passed away July 8, 2023 at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents Ben and Shirley Dair (Slater)Higgerson; sister and brother-in-law Jean and Delmar Gulley; brother and sister-in-law Bennie and Melba Higgerson and brother Gerald.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Kohrman Higgerson; son David Alan and daughter-in-law Renee Higgerson of Dripping Springs, TX; son Eric Lynn Higgerson of Austin TX; sister Linda Higgerson Rouse of Benton, Illinois, Grandchildren Kayeleigh Higgerson and David Valadez, Jake and Maigen Higgerson, Emmary Higgerson, Brady Higgerson, Karley Higgerson and Brant Higgerson; great grandchildren Grayson and Everly Valadez, Jameson Higgerson; brothers-in-law Glen Kohrman, Gene and Mickey Kohrman; many nieces, nephews and cousins. David was especially close to special cousins Janie and Tom Ives, Ron and Karen Rozelle and Lisa Wilson.
David loved deer and elk hunting and especially exotic animal hunting in South Africa with his good friend Jerry Everett. He loved his classic Thunderbirds, but his greatest love was his family. He loved and was proud of each of them. David was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and friend to many.
David was a giving, caring man. He was a proud member of the Canyon Lake Noon Lions Club and participated as Suzanne’s Co-Pilot any time the Pilot Club of Canyon Lake needed him. He enjoyed his breakfast meetings with the Canyon Lake Breakfast Club where he found all the latest about the community.
David loved and appreciated his special neighbors: Diane and Norm Schaule, Pam and Jack Somers, Bob and Marila Middleton, Yvonne and Tom Truesdale and Debbie and Larry Sprague. They made his 19 years in Canyon Lake very special. David leaves so many good friends from his time at Cameron Iron Works, Cypress TX and at Canyon Lake.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Monday, July 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home at Canyon Lake located at 1071 FM 2673 in Sattler.
