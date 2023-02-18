On February 9, 2023, David Campos, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son-in-law, brother-in-law, father-in-law, uncle and friend passed on to eternal life.
David was married to his High School sweetheart of 39 years, Maria Christina (Paz) Campos. As they grew older, you could rarely find one without the other and they often could complete each other’s sentences. The foundation of their family began in the Sacrament of Marriage in the Roman Catholic Church in 1983. Attending Sunday liturgy followed by lunch with their children was a common practice. When the children were younger, “Dad and Mom,” as they fondly addressed them, learned how to play guitar and played and sang together in the Church choir.
A great majority of David’s life was dedicated to public service, protecting the safety of citizens in the great state of Texas. David’s career in law enforcement began with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office in 1984. His 26 year tenure with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) then began in 1990 after graduating from the D.P.S. Law Enforcement Academy. After serving as a State Trooper, David promoted to Sergeant serving in the Narcotics Division, and concluded his career at DPS Headquarters in Austin, Texas, serving and later retiring as a Captain in the Criminal Investigations Division.
David’s love for sports, especially for baseball, began at a young age. David played little league baseball, and ultimately finished his secondary school education serving as a member of the Varsity baseball team for the New Braunfels High School Unicorns. He then went on to attend the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor (UMHB) on a baseball scholarship. In 1983, David was a member of the team who won the Big State Conference Championship at UMHB. David was also a member of the New Braunfels Police Department team who participated in the DPS Officers Association’s Annual Softball Tournament in 1988. The New Braunfels team took first place!
A well respected, hard-working, wise and encouraging man will greatly be missed. He is preceded in death by his father, Nicolas Campos, Jr., and his mother, Eustolia (Aguirre) Campos.
David is survived by his wife, Maria Christina (Paz) Campos; his son, David Campos, Jr.; his daughter, Crystal Campos-Rosales and her husband, Adrian Rosales. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Therese Rosales, Nicolas Rosales, and Gianna Rosales; his grand fur-baby, Aria, and countless nieces and nephews.
Public visitation will begin at 5 p.m., Monday, February 20, 2023, at Zoeller Funeral Home, followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. A Catholic funeral mass will begin at 10 am, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, in New Braunfels, TX.