David Allan Sanford, age 70, passed peacefully in his home on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Canyon Lake, Texas. Dave was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, and dedicated friend.
Dave was born to Dean Arthur Sanford and Evelyn Lungstrom Sanford on November 14, 1952 in Belvidere, Illinois. When he was 14 years old, the family moved to San Antonio, and he graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1970.
He is preceded in death by his father Dean and his brother Jeff. He is survived by his daughter Brenda Jean Mitchell and her husband K.C.; his granddaughters Baileigh and Deaven Mitchell; his mother Evelyn; along with his siblings and their spouses, Judy and Kenneth King, Doug and Linda Sanford, Patricia Van Raalte Clark and Tom Clark, Laura and Russell McFall. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who lovingly call him “Uncle Dave.”
Dave saw the world as his playground, always seeking out adventures and opportunities. Through the years he worked as an automotive mechanic who also enjoyed racing cars, flying planes, water skiing, sailing, and working on his brother Doug’s ranch. He loved traveling to see his family and was known for his storytelling skills about his adventures.
For the last two decades, Dave was an avid part of the Lake McQueeney Ski Bees and the Lake Canyon Yacht Club. You would often find him volunteering in both communities and sharing his love of skiing and sailing with everyone he encountered. Dave was a loving Christian who lived to selflessly ‘Love thy neighbor,’ and lead by example for all to witness. He was a teacher by nature and rarely met an obstacle he was unable to fix.
A celebration of life will be held at Zion Lutheran Church on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. A reception will be held immediately following at the Zion Fellowship Hall. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.