Darlene Elaine Burris was born to Alfred and Velma Frerich Seidel on December 13, 1948, in New Braunfels, Texas. She went home to the Lord on Friday, November 18, 2022.
She married her childhood sweetheart, David S. Burris on June 7, 1969, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels, Texas. She and David moved to Bryan, Texas while David pursued his doctorate. After a one-year appointment in Mississippi, David and Darlene returned to Texas and made their home in Huntsville. Darlene devoted the early years in Huntsville to supporting her husband and raising their sons, Dustin, Damon, and Donald.
Once the boys started school, Darlene was able to pursue her passion of promoting reading and education within her community. She was a librarian at two campuses within HISD and at the Joe G. Davis School of Nursing, where she worked until her retirement in 2007. After her retirement she devoted her life to helping with her grandchildren Lillie and Eli Burris and to being the very best Grandma a child could ask for.
David and Darlene enjoyed supporting their children and grandchildren in all the things they loved, especially anything that promoted lifelong learning. Darlene loved baking for others and was known for her Ranger House and Chocolate Chip cookies. She also loved a good rack of ribs off the pit and was quick to encourage the friendly competition between David and Damon on who was the best pit master. She spent her life serving those she loved most.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; her parents-in-law BF and Minivera Burris; sister Shirley Seidel; brother Donnie Seidel.
Left to cherish her emory is the love of her life David S Burris; sons, Dustin and wife Tracy of Tomball; Damon and wife Amanda of Huntsville; Donald of Richmond; granddaughters Sarah Cato and Lillie Kate Burris; grandson Eli Damon Burris. Brothers, Leland and wife Sandy of New Braunfels; Darwin and wife Julie of Houston; brother-in-law George Burris of Las Vegas, NV; 4 nieces, 2 nephews and their families along with a host of other friends and relatives.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Darlene & David Burris Computer Science Endowment Fund at Sam Houston State University.
Darlene will lie in state Wednesday November 23, 2022 from 9am to 3pm at Heritage Oak Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Friday November 25th from 10am to 10:30am at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Rosary will begin at 10:30am followed by Mass at 11:00am. Interment will follow Mass at the Mayes Addition of Oakwood Cemetery. Condolences may be made at https://www.heritageoakfh.com/obituary/darlene-burris