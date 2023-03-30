It is with great sadness that the family of Daniel Fierro Sr announce his passing. On March 4, Dan passed away peacefully in the arms of his son, Dan Jr.
Dan was born in November 28,1941 to parents who lovingly placed him with family, who adopted him as their own child. Dan was a man of courage, valor and patriotism. He served with the 6th Special Forces Group, his most proud life achievement. Unfortunately, the exposure to hazardous materials while serving affected his health for the rest of his life. This adversity caused him great pain and the need for consistent medical attention, but Dan did not allow this to affect his attitude. In fact, Dan never complained about his circumstances at all. He was a great warrior.
Dan is survived by sons Daniel Jr (Teresa), and Raymond, grandchildren Britnie Fierro, Hailie Johnston (Tanner), Cory Fierro, Emily Fierro, Mackenzie Fierro, and great- grandchildren Olivia Landes, Hudson Heerlyn, Isaiah Johnston and Aaliyah Fierro.
All are welcome to join us for Dan’s graveside service. He will be laid to rest with full military honors on Friday, March 31st at 10:45am, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.