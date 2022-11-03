January 29, 1954 - October 26, 2022
Cynthia Ann Heard Lynch, born January 29, 1954. Cindy left us to be with the Lord on October 26, 2022. Cindy was a beloved wife, mother, aunt, sister-in-law, and friend. Everyone she met became a lifelong friend. Cindy left behind her husband of 50 years, Gary Lynch, son Nathan Lynch, daughter in law, Kourtney Lynch, 2 grandchildren, Emerson and Summer, also of New Braunfels, niece Elizabeth Long of Colorado, brother in law, Frank Lynch of Greenville, South Carolina, sister in law, Cheryl Union of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, sister in law, Deborah Weiss of Illinois, plus many more nieces and nephews not mentioned and Cindy would not want them left out.
There are many stories about Cindy’s outgoing personality. Many of which are somewhat humorous, but we will pass over this for now.
Cindy graduated from Canyon High School in 1972. She was a member of Canyon High School Choir prior to graduating.
Cindy worked as a church secretary at New Braunfels Christian Church for about 2 years many years back. She was the president at Family Outreach in New Braunfels for a period. She enjoyed acting at Circle Arts Theater where she appeared in 8 performances. Possibly “Into the Woods” was her favorite, however she enjoyed them all. Moreover, Cindy enjoyed the comradery that she experienced. Cindy also volunteered for “Meals on Wheels” in New Braunfels. She also worked in the Orthopedic field for many more years and made many friends during this time.
More recently Cindy joined what she called “The Latin Dance” at New Braunfels Westside Community Center and absolutely loved all the ladies there and spoke with them often. She alson spoke of Xina, JJ, Jeanine, Sarah, Terry, and Alice and her husband Terry. There are just too many friends Cindy had to include them all. You know who you are.
A memorial Service will be held at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM.
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com