Connie Marie Mercer Hollingsworth

Connie was born on September 9, 1954, to Robert and Mary Mercer, in Guam, USA. Growing up, Connie was blessed to have been able to experience many different cultures due to her father’s military career. This surely contributed to her sense of adventure!
Connie LOVED life and lived it with grace and hope, the same way she faced her cancer.
She was disappointed by the rapid progression of her illness which prevented her from the many loving conversations and sweet goodbyes that she would have wanted to have with so many friends and family.
Connie touched so many people’s lives. As one of her friends said, “Connie has approximately 2.5 million friends.” Many of those friends referred to her as “my Connie”. The reality is, she was “my Connie” to MANY!
The messages that poured in when Connie got sick this past November were an overwhelming testament to how much she was loved and all the different life lessons we have learned from her, which we can carry with us the rest of our lives!
Connie found beauty everywhere she went and loved sharing it with her loved ones.
She relished every opportunity to “gather up” with good friends and good food.
If there was live music or a festival happening, Connie knew about it! If there was a chance to dance, dress in costume or admire art and a beautiful flower garden, she was there celebrating the fullness of life.
Connie worked for Hope Hospice for 17 years and brought a level of bling and pizazz to the organization that will never be equaled. She loved her role as the Volunteer Coordinator, and she had an incredible talent to place the right volunteer with each patient.
God smiled on Connie and us when He allowed her playlist to randomly land on a Chris Rice song “Come to Jesus” as she took her last breath on March 25th at 3:54 a.m. Celebrate the reality of these lyrics as they were truly lived out in the sunrise of that special Saturday morning:
And with your final heartbeat, Kiss the world goodbye, Then go in peace and laugh on glory’s side.
And, Fly to Jesus, fly to Jesus, fly to Jesus, and Live.
A celebration of Connie’s Life will be held on April 29, 2023 from 12:00 -4:00 pm at Landa Park in New Braunfels, TX.
Donations in Connie’s honor can be made to Hope Hospice 611 N Walnut, New Braunfels, TX 78130. To leave a message for the family, visit www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries