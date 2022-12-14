Connie L. Ehrhart Hudson

Connie L. (Moody) Ehrhart Hudson, originally from Wellsville, PA, went to be with the Lord on December 5th, 2022, in Bulverde, Texas, at the age of 74. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary E. Hudson, former husband, Jacob Ehrhart, Sr., and a daughter, Rosalinda Ehrhart. Connie was a member of Rock Cave Baptist Church in Rock Cave, WV, and Hillside Fellowship Church, in Spring Branch TX. Connie and Gary were snowbirds for the last two decades, spending time in West Virginia and Texas. Connie was the daughter of the late Ethel E. Elliot, and Raymond Moody, of Wellsville. She is survived by five children, Brian Ehrhart, and partner Melissa, of Manchester, PA, Loana Antonucci, and her husband Michael, of Larkspur, CO, Toleia Haecker, and her husband Gary, of Bulverde, TX, Bethanie Stoltzfus, and her husband Stuart, of Sarasota, FL, Justin Ehrhart, and his wife Misty, of York Haven, PA; and a stepson, Jerry Hudson, and his wife Kimberly, of Carlisle, PA. Connie also has ten grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1:30 PM Friday, December 16, 2022, at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester PA 17345. Viewing will be 12:30-1:30 PM. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. In leu of Flowers, donations can be made in honor of Connie to the Bulverde Spring Branch Activity Center as she was a member and loved spending time there.