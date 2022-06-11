September 24, 1942 - June 1, 2022
Clifton “Skip” Pruitt, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 79. Clifton was born on September 24, 1942 in Vicksburg, Mississippi to Woodrow and Alice Pruitt.
In his early years Skip’s family moved in the areas from Texas to Mississippi as his dad worked on an oil rig and the family moved with the rig. Eventually they settled in Midland where Skip attended school. He was in the MHS class of 1961 and was so proud of his class ring because any way you turned it, the numbers always said 1961.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude after the mas.
