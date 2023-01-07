Clifford Dale Scherer Sr. of New Braunfels, Texas passed away peacefully on December 31, 2022 at the age of 102. He was born on March 15, 1920 in Tomball, Harris County, Texas to Fred J. Scherer and Selma L. Kleb Scherer. He was raised in the Heights area of Houston, Texas. He served in World War II, attaining the rank of Second Lieutenant by the time he was discharged in 1945. In 1946, he transferred to the Army Reserves, followed by service in the Active Reserves in 1948 until his retirement in 1980 with the rank of Colonel.
He married Ellienora Hilda Pfeffer, also of the Houston Heights, in 1953. Clifford attended the University of Houston and graduated with a BBA-Finance in 1952. He enjoyed a long career with the Houston Post, KPRC-Radio and KPRC-TV, starting as a Classified Lineage Clerk at the Post and rising through the ranks to Assistant Secretary-Treasurer before retiring in 1985. At various times during his career, he served as a board member of the Houston Association of Credit Management, president of the Advertising Media Credit Executives Association International, and president of the Houston Post Employees Credit Union. He was at the Houston Post for 47 years when he retired.
Deeply religious and very active in church affairs, Clifford served on various boards and committees throughout his life. He was baptized at Salem Lutheran Church in Tomball and attended Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Houston early in life. Later, he was a member of Memorial Lutheran Church in Houston, and Cross Lutheran Church in New Braunfels.
Clifford had many passions in life outside of his career. Having owned property in Lakeway, TX almost since its inception in the mid-60’s, he enjoyed spending time on the back porch of his house overlooking the lake and the Texas Hill Country during the 1980s and 1990s. He also enjoyed coin collecting and was an avid cartographer both in the military and as a hobby. Exposed to French in the military, he learned to speak it more fluently during retirement and had some favorite phrases and words he loved to try out on anyone who would listen.
Clifford is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ellie Scherer; son, Cliff Scherer, Jr. and wife, Carroll of Wimberley; daughter, Mary Jane Gagnon, and husband George of New Braunfels; grandchildren Elizabeth Wood (Thomas); Catherine Gagnon; George Gagnon, Jr. (Katelynn); Mary Grace Martinez (Geno); Joseph Gagnon; Margaret Gagnon: and 10 great-grandchildren to whom he was extremely devoted.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Cross Lutheran Church, New Braunfels; Hope Hospice, New Braunfels; or a charity of your choice.
The Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 10:30 am at Cross Lutheran Church, 2171 Common St. New Braunfels, TX. 78130. Burial with military honors will be Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 10:15 am at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery (Shelter #2), 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd. San Antonio, TX. 78209.