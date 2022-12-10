Clifford A. Rust, age 86, of New Braunfels passed away on Monday, December 6, 2022. He was born April 14, 1936 in Welfare, Texas to Willie August Gustav Rust and Hilda Mueller Rust.
He married his lifelong love, hunting partner & cowgirl, Betty Jane Kutscher of San Marcos, Texas December 13,1957. They met at Bulverde Community Center.
He enjoyed playing volleyball & fast pitch softball in school. He played on a New Braunfels all men fast pitch soft ball team for about 10 years playing against local & other area teams.
Clifford was a hard worker starting at age 13 working for neighbors doing farm work. After school he then worked as a telephone lineman, rough necked in the oilfields, and on weekends helped his brother in law with horses and sheep. In 1958 he started working at LCRA in San Marcos for 35 years retiring May 3,1993. He started as power lineman- foreman then promoted to supervisor. After retiring he continued to work with cattle, sheep and goats for cattleman and family.
He enjoyed hunting, horses, sports & fishing. Cliffords largest fish was a 42# yellow catfish caught in the San Marcos River with Bobby & Clarence.
In the 1960’s he helped with the horse races at Dutchmann Downs in New Braunfels Texas. Before the race he ponied the race horses to the starting gate, set race gates, loaded horses, and opened gates.
Clifford had a large family with whom he celebrated many birthdays & holidays with enjoying good homemade food, fellowship and playing intense volleyball games into the night.
Clifford always wore starched jeans and shirts with his cowboy hat and boots. No one was allowed to touch his hat. He is a special kind of person-you either like him or not and it didn’t bother him either way. Clifford was fun loving, outgoing and would help any friends or family. He also believes you should do a good job properly and without complaints. He always wanted to have horses and a good dog. He loved working on ranches and later having a small herd of his own, he loved his family and friends.
Clifford was preceded in death by his mother and father, sisters- Selma Saur, Josephine Strube, Brothers- Clarence Rust, Eddie Rust, Lawrence Rust, Felix Rust and Alfred Rust, sister in law- Bonnie Kutscher and brother in law Sonny Haas.
Survived by his wife Betty, sister- JoAnn Boren, sister in law Helga Rust. Brother in laws Bobby (Carol) Kutscher, Charles (Jill) Kutscher, sister in law- Bethel Haas. He is also survived by 19 nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held in New Braunfels, Texas at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home on December 12, 2022 at 10:00 followed by funeral service at 11:00 with burial at Comal Cemetery immediately after. Following will be a reception at VFW Post #7110 Hall at 600 Peace Ave., New Braunfels, Texas.
